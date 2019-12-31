Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Calling hours 9:45 AM - 11:45 AM Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 View Map Funeral 11:45 AM Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM Our Lady of The Cross Parish Church Holy Cross Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Anthony Deleva passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 with family at his bedside. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. Joseph was born in Springfield, son of the late Vincenzo and Carmela (Albanese) Deleva and resided in Holyoke with his family. He was an honorably discharged Veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1956 to 1959. Joseph was a graduate of American International College and Western New England College, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He had a distinguished career with the Massachusetts State Police, retiring as a Captain in 1986. Joe then transitioned to management in Corporate Security for Verizon for many years. For the past 20 years, he wintered in Naples, Florida and spent his summers in Holyoke. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed every bit of the sport. Joe was a member of Quail Village in Naples, Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke, and the Italian Society of Southwest Florida. He enjoyed 50 plus years of friendship in hunting with his dear friends. The integrity, strength, and dignity he presented in his daily life was obvious to all who knew him. Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Kenney) Deleva, on June 11, 2019. He is survived by his two children, Mary O'Connell of Hatfield and V. James Deleva of Stamford, CT; a grandson, Joseph F. O'Connell of Hatfield; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Virginia (Deleva) Moore and his son-in-law, David. M. O'Connell. Funeral services were held Monday, December 30, 2019 from the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.





with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.