Joseph C. Tesla Jr., 76 of West St. in Worthington, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. Born in Bridgeport, CT May 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Dorothy Kuser-Tesla Sr. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Air Force. Joe retired after 25 years of service with the Bridgeport Fire Department, achieving the rank of Captain, and later worked for 11 years at the Worthington Transfer Station. He enjoyed hunting, camping and collecting antique cars. Joe is survived by his wife Jane Snook-Tesla, his son Joseph C. Tesla III, his wife Christine Ely-Tesla, and grandson Robert of Naugatuck, CT, his stepdaughter Valerie Pomroy-Barnes of Stratford, Ct, and his sister-in-law Janet Tesla of Greensboro, NC. Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brother Robert Tesla. Services for Joe will be held at a later date. Joe's family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Worthington Fire Dept., 51 Huntington Rd., Worthington, MA 01098. The Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton is in charge of arrangements.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020