Joseph E. Haber
Joseph E. Haber, 83, passed away at his family home on June 16, 2020. He was born in Northampton and grew up and lived in Easthampton. Joe was a graduate of Becker Junior College and attended AIC College. He served in the National Guard in the 1950's.

Joe worked for many years at Tubed Products and prior to that also worked at Pro Brush as a warehouse worker. He enjoyed working on the family farm.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Helen (Zawacki) Haber.

He leaves behind his brother William J. Haber and his wife Nettie, his nephews William Jr., Andrew J and Edward J Haber and John Sypek.

Joe will be missed by his close friend Chet Wojtkielewicz of South Deerfield. Joe loved hunting and fishing in the great outdoors. He also enjoyed playing pool and was a member of several leagues over the years. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all.

He was buried in St. Stanislaus Cemetery next his loving mother Helen. Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with his arraignments.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
