Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH E. KOWAL Jr.. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph E. Kowal Jr. died peacefully on December 7th, 2019 at his home in Hadley surrounded by his loving family.



Joseph was born in Northampton on June 3rd, 1937, to the late Levona (Butkiewicz) and Joseph Kowal Sr. He proudly served in the Air National Guard from 1961-1966, which included time during the Berlin Crisis. Later he worked as a financial clerk for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Leeds, MA, from which he retired at age 55. He continued to work at the VA Credit Union following his retirement for many years. Alongside his work, he also enjoyed landscaping- always making sure that his garden and yard were up to par, as well as listening to Polish music. In addition, he was an avid Bingo player, stock market enthusiast - always watching the 3 PM ticker tapes, and found joy trying to hit it big playing the penny slot machines with his family.



Joe's greatest joy in life, however, was his family. Besides spending time with his wife and children, he was also tirelessly devoted to his grandchildren, which included going to their athletic events, playing rounds and rounds of Farkle and Nickel Bingo, and watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.



Joe leaves behind his wife, Mary Ann, of 52 years, as well as his three children: his daughter Jennifer Kosakowski and her husband Ed of Hadley, and children Paul, Jacob, and Sarah; his son William Kowal and his wife Michelle of Niskayuna, NY, and children Lindsay and Heather; and his daughter Regina Kowal of Hadley, and children Allison, Carolyn, Thomas, and Catherine. He also leaves behind his loving sister and brother, Loretta Larsen of Enfield, and Freddy Kowal of Agawam, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Joe was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Northampton. Joe's family would like to send a sincere thank you to Father Reilly, as well as the Cooley Dickinson Hospice Team for their compassionate care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13th at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish on King St. in Northampton, followed by burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. Calling hours will be from 8:30-9:30 AM on Friday Dec. 13th at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cooley Dickinson Hospice or an organization of one's choice in Joe's memory.





Joseph E. Kowal Jr. died peacefully on December 7th, 2019 at his home in Hadley surrounded by his loving family.Joseph was born in Northampton on June 3rd, 1937, to the late Levona (Butkiewicz) and Joseph Kowal Sr. He proudly served in the Air National Guard from 1961-1966, which included time during the Berlin Crisis. Later he worked as a financial clerk for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Leeds, MA, from which he retired at age 55. He continued to work at the VA Credit Union following his retirement for many years. Alongside his work, he also enjoyed landscaping- always making sure that his garden and yard were up to par, as well as listening to Polish music. In addition, he was an avid Bingo player, stock market enthusiast - always watching the 3 PM ticker tapes, and found joy trying to hit it big playing the penny slot machines with his family.Joe's greatest joy in life, however, was his family. Besides spending time with his wife and children, he was also tirelessly devoted to his grandchildren, which included going to their athletic events, playing rounds and rounds of Farkle and Nickel Bingo, and watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.Joe leaves behind his wife, Mary Ann, of 52 years, as well as his three children: his daughter Jennifer Kosakowski and her husband Ed of Hadley, and children Paul, Jacob, and Sarah; his son William Kowal and his wife Michelle of Niskayuna, NY, and children Lindsay and Heather; and his daughter Regina Kowal of Hadley, and children Allison, Carolyn, Thomas, and Catherine. He also leaves behind his loving sister and brother, Loretta Larsen of Enfield, and Freddy Kowal of Agawam, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.Joe was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Northampton. Joe's family would like to send a sincere thank you to Father Reilly, as well as the Cooley Dickinson Hospice Team for their compassionate care.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13th at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish on King St. in Northampton, followed by burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. Calling hours will be from 8:30-9:30 AM on Friday Dec. 13th at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cooley Dickinson Hospice or an organization of one's choice in Joe's memory. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close