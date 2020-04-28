Joseph E. Murphy Jr. of Easthampton, died Friday afternoon on April 24, 2020, at CareOne in Northampton. He was born in Northampton and had lived in Easthampton for most of his life. After graduating from Easthampton High School he went on to earn a BS in Physics from the University of Massachusetts. He was a Korean War Era Veteran who served in the US Army and had been employed as a technical procurement specialist at Magnat Rolls, Inc., in Easthampton for many years before retiring twenty-two years ago. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Parish. Besides his brother Robert Murphy of Garfield, N.J., he is survived by his former wife Ernestina Murphy of Easthampton, and his four children Karen McCafferty of South Hadley, Shaun Murphy of Easthampton, Janine Murphy of South Hadley, Brian Murphy at home, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held Wednesday at the O'Brien Funeral Home. Burial was in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southwest Indian Foundation, the Sisters of St Joseph, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020