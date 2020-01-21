Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph E. Worpek Jr. age 49, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon on January 16, 2020 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.



He was born at Cooley Dickinson Hospital on February 28, 1970, the son of Lynn M.(Barcomb) Worpek and Joseph E. Worpek Sr. He completed his GED and then went on to massage school, which opened his life up to more training in modalities like CranioSacral, Reiki, Psychosynthesis and much more to guide him to become the healer that many sought. He was an active listener and had a wide open heart.



His memory lives on through his four daughters, Amanda, Moriah, Hannah, and Emily, his parents Lynn and Joe, his siblings Michael and Debra, his beloved Amy, his family and many, many friends.



His daughters were his first priority, he was always there to fix a car, lift spirits, alleviate a headache, or plan a fun trip. He was a gifted cook and was ready to fill a kitchen with delicious smells at the drop of a hat. He had many passions and a spontaneous nature. He loved the outdoors, traveling, and hiking. He enjoyed playing card games with family and sharing his wealth of knowledge of natural medicines. He was always ready to learn, and to teach what he knew. He was delighted to explore local breweries and support local bands. He, like most of his family, loved to read and pass around books that had meaning to him, often to the point of having multiple copies of his favorite titles.



He wanted to experience all of life, and to love and be loved. He was cherished by many and he lives on in all of our memories.



Calling hours for Joseph will be held on Friday January 24th, 3:00pm-7:00pm at Graham Funeral Home, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton whom has honorably and proudly entrusted with Joe's services and care. A Celebration of Life



Service for Joseph will be held in the on May 16th at the Montague Retreat Center with the time to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mass Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary, 127 Combs Road, Easthampton, MA.01027

