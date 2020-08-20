Joseph Francis Zuraw died on August 18, 2020 at his residence in Hadley, MA at the age of 97.Joseph was born in Hadley on December 14, 1922 to the late Martin and Anna (Kleczyk) Zuraw. He proudly served his country as Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1952. Upon his return from service, he married Pearl (Hastey) Zuraw, and together they began their family. He was a member of the Teamster Union working as a truck driver and tending the family farm.He built his own house, digging his foundation with a shovel and mixing cement to make his own cement blocks. He always worked hard but took time to be with his family. He made flutes for his daughters out of willow branches and hunted wild flowers in the woods with them. He raced canoes on the Westfield River with his oldest son and came in first place. He taught his youngest sons how to build houses.Joseph will be remembered by his wife of 70 years, Pearl (Hastey), his sister Mary Daniels, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.All services for Joseph will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, make donations in honor of Joseph F. Zuraw to Boys Town 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.