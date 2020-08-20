1/1
JOSEPH F. ZURAW
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Francis Zuraw died on August 18, 2020 at his residence in Hadley, MA at the age of 97.

Joseph was born in Hadley on December 14, 1922 to the late Martin and Anna (Kleczyk) Zuraw. He proudly served his country as Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1952. Upon his return from service, he married Pearl (Hastey) Zuraw, and together they began their family. He was a member of the Teamster Union working as a truck driver and tending the family farm.

He built his own house, digging his foundation with a shovel and mixing cement to make his own cement blocks. He always worked hard but took time to be with his family. He made flutes for his daughters out of willow branches and hunted wild flowers in the woods with them. He raced canoes on the Westfield River with his oldest son and came in first place. He taught his youngest sons how to build houses.

Joseph will be remembered by his wife of 70 years, Pearl (Hastey), his sister Mary Daniels, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

All services for Joseph will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, make donations in honor of Joseph F. Zuraw to Boys Town 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved