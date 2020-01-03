Joseph Francis Watson of Hallandale Beach, Florida (formerly of Easthampton, Massachusetts) passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 80. Joseph was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts to the late Joseph Francis Watson, Sr. and Evelyn (Mahoney) Watson. Joseph graduated from Easthampton High School and shortly after joined the United States Army. He was a long-time postal carrier in Easthampton.



He leaves behind his wife Jean D'Arc of, Hallandale Beach Florida, his son Kyle Watson of Greenfield, and his daughter Kelly Dillon of Easthampton. He also leaves behind his brothers Robert and Peter Watson and his sisters Judith McIntyre and Kim Watson. He was predeceased by wives Karen (Soja) Watson and Carol (Czelusniak) Watson. The service will be private and there will be no calling hours.

