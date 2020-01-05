Joseph George Hirschel, loving husband, father and grandfather died on Dec. 27, 2019 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst MA surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Brooklyn NY on Jan 2, 1943 and grew up in Sheepshead Bay (Brooklyn).



He married Mary (Inella) Hirschel in 1963. Joe and Mary especially enjoyed time at their vacation home in the Catskill Mountains.



He was a dedicated father to Jo-Ann (Hirschel) Konieczny and they shared many of her childhood weekends exploring Brooklyn Public Libraries, Museums, Parks and the Botanical Gardens.



A loving grandfather, Joe spent his retirement watching his granddaughter Maria Konieczny play softball, taking his grandson William Konieczny to play chess at the public library and exploring Long Island with grandson Joseph Konieczny.



Joe was a good friend to his son in law Alan Konieczny.



Joe attended City College of New York and taught at Joseph B. Cavallaro Junior High School, Eiseman Junior High School and Seth Low Intermediate School in Brooklyn, NY. He loved teaching and working with middle school students and spent many after school hours helping students gain career and life skills.



Joe's family would like to thank Judy's Angels, The Cooley Dickinson Hospital 3rd Floor North Nurses and CNAs, and the staff of the Fisher Home for their compassion and wonderful care.



Private services were held on Jan. 4th.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children's Room in the new Hadley Library. Contributions should be directed to: The Hadley Library Fund at the Community Foundation of Western MA, 50 Middle St., Hadley MA 01035.



The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation and burial service.

