Joe left us, Easter Day April 12, 2020 at the age of 84.



He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years (Phyllis). He leaves, sons John, of Fairbanks, Alaska and David, of Rockville, Maryland, daughter Karen, of Sarasota, Florida, grandchildren Jordanne, of Fairbanks, Alaska, Christopher and Michael, of Bradenton, Florida, and many nieces and nephews throughout the US. He was predeceased by parents Joseph and Wanda of Hadley, Massachusetts, sister Dorothy of Hadley, Massachusetts and survived by sister Celia of North Carolina. Internment at the Sarasota National Cemetery will be at a later date.



Joe grew up on a farm in Hadley and then Charlemont Massachusetts. He enjoyed playing many sports including High School Basketball for his Smith Academy Team which he graduated from in 1954. After serving as his company's clerk in the army in post-war Korea he graduated from American International College and received a Juris-Doctorate from Western New England College.



Joe worked for almost 30 years starting as a warehouse clerk and eventually a financial manager for United Technologies which took the family from Feeding Hills, Massachusetts to Stuart Florida to Windsor Connecticut before retiring in Sarasota Florida. But instead of retiring he spent another 10 years driving a school bus for St. Stephens School in Bradenton.



During retirement he and Phyllis raised 2 grandkids (Christopher and Michael) and were able to help put his two sons and two of his grandkids through college.



Besides Fishing and gardening he really enjoyed his sports teams, the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and Cincinnati Reds.



