Joseph Grygorcewicz, 57, died unexpectedly on August 20, 2019 at Heywood Hospital.



Joe was born in Northampton and went to local schools. While at NHS he participated on the swim team, football team and drama. Joe left many lasting memories with his classmates. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, then worked various jobs ranging from Carl's Excavating, Amherst College, truck driver, and Pan Am Railroad. Joe enjoyed many types of adventures, especially on his motorcycle, traveling cross country, going to Sturgis and Laconia and enjoying time in Florida and on Cape Cod.



Joe was preceded in death by his father Jozef and his mother Irene. He is survived by his brother Felix (his wife Melodie); nephews Felix Jr, Jason (his wife Eliza); and nieces Mary and Alexandria. He also leaves his girlfriend Elle.



Joe always loved having cats and had many lovely memories with his feline friends.



A funeral for Joe will be from Czelusniak Funeral Home on Saturday August 31 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton at 10:30 AM, Fr. Douglas McGonagle officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday August 30 from 4-7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joe's memory to Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter at 627 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104.





