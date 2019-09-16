Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph H. Nickerson IV. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Whately Congregational Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Henry Nickerson IV (Nick) passed away unexpectedly on 09/12/19 at the age of 54. Joe was soon accompanied by his greatest companion Josh, his cocker spaniel, who went over the rainbow bridge with him that day.



Joe loved his children and was always very proud of their accompishments. He was not very athletic when throwing a softball with his girls, however he was flawless on the ski slopes with his boys as they grew up. He was very passionate about his hobbies, and when he found something he liked doing, he was the best at it and gave it one hundred percent. He was an accomplished home craft beer brewer and loved going to brew fests and hosting brew meetings. He developed a love for poison dart frogs, building a temperature controlled room for them in his home. He even named his craft brew Poison Dart Brewery. When his children wanted a little more snow to play with, Joe created a snow making machine for outside their home, which created wonderful snow hills in their yard. Joe also loved to watch his son jam out with his band Lich King.



Joe loved his cars; he was a Cadillac guy for the longest time, then the Tesla came along and changed everything, electric, fast, visually appealing, and climate controlled for the dogs, need we say more? He also could have had a second job as a weather man, as he always knew the weather, when storms were coming (he had some cool weather gadgets), and even chased the storms with his children to follow the lightning and thunder. Joe could make anyone laugh. He had a very dry but corny sense of humor, and we called them "dad jokes". He was the type of man that would take the shirt off his back to help others in need and would put others first before himself. He found relaxation with family trips to Lake Sunapee, Cape Cod, and anywhere he was on the boat or around the water. Joe had a strong spiritual connection which gave him internal support and guidance.



Joe is survived by his four children; Toccara Mularski and her husband James Mularski, Megan Mularski, Joseph Nickerson V, and Zachariah Nickerson and his partner Liz. His parents Marcia and Joseph Nickerson III. His siblings; brother Randy Nickerson, and sister Glyndie Nickerson. His six grandchildren; Nathaniel Mularski, Taylor Mularski, Madison Mularski, McKenzie Mularski, and Austin Mularski. His aunt Marene and many family members. He also leaves his loving dog Icy.



Joe is predeceased by his grandmother Mary Rene Nickerson, grandfather Joseph Nickerson II, uncle Colin Nickerson, grandfather Byron Canney, and grandmother Vesta Canney.



Services will be held on Friday, September 20th at the Wrisley Funeral Home for calling hours from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at 12pm at the Whately Congregational Church on Saturday, September 21st. Burial will follow in Whately Center Cemetery. Flowers are welcome; Charitable donations may be made to the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse.



