Joseph Henry Nickerson IV ("Nick") passed away unexpectedly on September 12th, 2019 at the age of 54.
He was a gentle, loving father and was very proud of his childrens' accomplishments. He was an accomplished home craft brewer, poison dart frog enthusiast, and had a wonderful dry and corny sense of humor that could make anyone laugh.
Joe was president of the family-owned Pro Pel Plastech, where he worked alongside his parents for 35 years, a recycling firm in S. Deerfield, MA. which he expertly managed with his keen interest, research, plastics knowledge, and his ability to foster good working relationships.
Joe is survived by his four children; Toccara Mularski, Megan Mularski, Joseph Nickerson V, and Zachariah Nickerson; stepchildren Stephanie Hancock and Derek Hancock; parents Marcia and Joseph Nickerson III; brother Randy Nickerson and sister Glyndie Nickerson; six grandchildren Nathaniel, Kaylin, Taylor,Madison, Mckenzie and Austin Mularski. He also leaves his loving dog Icy. His dog Josh sadly also died the same day.
Calling hours will be September 20th from 5pm-8pm at Wrisley's Funeral Home, South Deerfield, MA. Funeral services will be at Whately Congregational Church on Saturday, September 21st at 12pm. Burial will follow at Whately Center Cemetery. Flowers are welcome; charitable donations may be made to the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019