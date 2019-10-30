Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Kimball Tuit. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Kimball Tuit never held back. You name it, he was all in. He had an appetite for life that could be heard in his huge, infectious laugh.



Tuit (he was variously called "Tuit," "Kim" or "Joe") died Oct. 15 in Phoenix, Ariz. He was 67. He had put together 10-plus years of sobriety, during which time he counseled dozens of alcoholics and addicts. He was sober when he died - of natural causes - after going outside for his morning smoke.



Some 70 to 80 people, including his son and two daughters, gathered in Phoenix Oct. 20 to celebrate Tuit's life. Many of them spoke of the help they had received from him in recovery.



Dane Monson, a friend and owner of one of the city's half-way houses which Tuit had managed, said, "He had a huge, huge heart."



Born on Feb. 12, 1952, he grew up on Massasoit Street in Northampton, the son of the late Frank E. Tuit, longtime register of probate for the city, and Carol (Graves) Tuit, an elementary school teacher. He attended Northampton High School, graduating in 1970. After attending Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts' School of Hotel and Restaurant Management.



Over the next 11 years, Tuit went on to manage several restaurants and food businesses, in California, New Jersey and Massachusetts. In 1987, at 34, Tuit opened the Cottage Kitchen in Florence, Mass. For a short period, he ran the food service at the Northampton Country Club.



He was an enthusiastic and talented cook who loved talking with his customers. Those who knew and loved him will never forget his irrepressible charm, his booming voice and his laugh, which got anybody within earshot laughing with him.



He leaves his daughters, Heather (Tuit) Metzler and her husband, Charles, and their daughters, Ella and Vivian, all of Wilmington, N.C.; Candra (Tuit) Smith and her husband, Matthew, and their son, Caleb, all of Asheville, N.C.; and a son, Daniel Joseph Tuit of Santa Clarita, Calif. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Tuit.



According to his wishes, his ashes will be scattered at a later date in Santa Barbara, Calif.

