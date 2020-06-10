Joseph "Bazooka Joe" Langlois passed away unexpectedly on May 24th Born April 1 1970 in Springfield Massachusetts, he grew up in Florence Massachusetts, attending Northampton Public Schools and graduated from Smith Vocational High School in 1988.



Joe was the Service Department manager at Valley Motorsports, where he had worked for many years. Joe had worked as a mechanic for several motorcycle dealerships in the Valley, in addition to running his own business, Bazooka Joe's Factory Performance. He also taught motorcycle engine repair at the Baron Institute in Connecticut.



Joe was best known for his love of motorcycles, especially vintage three wheeler's, dirt bikes and BMX bicycles. He lived for riding and racing, and could talk for hours about professional and amateur racing. Joe loved working on his own bikes as well as others, very often helping other racers and mentoring young riders with good will in his heart and a smile on his face. He loved the racing community.



Joe was predeceased by his beloved mother Jacqueline D. Langlois and his Aunt Barbara Walsh of Florence,and Patricia Crawford of Easthampton. He leaves behind his his mom's best friend who he lovingly called "Aunti" Bobbie Reardon of Whately. Cousin Tracy Goshea with her husband Bruce and daughter Nichole of Florida, Cousin Jennifer Fifield with her husband Steve and their children Madison, Cameron and Delany of Whately. Cousin Patrick Reardon with his wife Louise and their daughter Emily of Whately, Cousin James Walsh with his wife Theresa and their children Jasmine, Morgan and James of Florence, Cousin Joseph Walsh with his wife Pam and their daughter Paige of Southampton. and many many friends.



Joe passed away doing what he loved the best, spending time with friends and racing motorcycles. Joe will be remembered as a happy guy who was always smiling, We were better having known him and his presence in this world will be missed.



Due to the Pandemic there are no services planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Connection of Northampton



