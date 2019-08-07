Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Mahey. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph (Joe) Mahay died on August 7th. He was 73, and died at home, 17 months after being diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer. He was born and raised in a rural farming community on the outskirts of the city of Saratoga Springs, NY. He attended a one room school house until 6th grade. He grew up working on his relatives' farms. Joe received his BA in American History and MA in Sociology from SUNY Albany. In his youth he hunted and fished and developed a love for the outdoors that eventually led to his becoming an environmental activist. He was on the board and for a time the chair of Protect the Adirondacks. In 1990 he was named Adirondacker of the Year by Adirondack Life Magazine. Joe taught sociology at St. Lawrence University after getting his degrees, but spent 36 years of his career working with troubled youth and people with developmental disabilities. He and his wife, Naomi Tannen, were devoted partners for 44 years. Joe leaves three daughters, Jenna Mahay and Micah and Rebekah Perks, 2 sons-in-law, six grandchildren, four siblings, his step-father, and Naomi's two sisters and their husbands, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. Joe and Naomi moved to Florence 6 years ago and have been active in the community since. Joe felt deeply appreciative of the local AA community and the community of Congregation B'nai Israel.



Joe devoted great energy and all his heart to many interests and projects he became involved in over the years. These included: hiking, gardening, knitting, baking, antique Farmall tractors, Jane Austen, and studying Talmud and other Jewish texts. He loved nature & the outdoors and shared this passion and knowledge with many people throughout his life.



Joe approached life with intellectual curiosity and deep human warmth. He was always generous and humble. He made a practice of giving $2 bills to homeless people on the streets of Northampton and knew many by name. He effected the lives of countless people and will be lovingly remembered as a gentle soul.



There will be a private, family graveside funeral. There will be a memorial service for Joe at Congregation B'nai Israel in approximately a month, date tba. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services.



If anyone wishes to donate in his name, he chose: Protect the Adirondacks, Inc., MANNA soup kitchen, Northampton, or Cooley Dickinson Hospice. For more information, please visit

