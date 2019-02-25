Joseph R. Kozash Jr.

Joseph R. Kozash Jr., 86, of Ryan Rd., passed away Saturday February 23, 2019. A Funeral Service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling Hours will precede the Funeral from 9-11 a.m. A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's Gazette.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
