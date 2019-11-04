Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph R. Leal. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph R. Leal, 101, passed away quietly at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, surrounded by his loving family, November 1. Born September 14, 1918 to Mary Rogers and Joaquin Leal, Dr. Leal was raised in New Bedford and graduated from the New Bedford Textile School (UMass Dartmouth). Although he was deferred, Dr. Leal joined the Army in 1943. Following basic training he was stationed in Amherst, MA where he met Mary Desmond. They were married in April 1944 while he was on a weekend pass from Ft. Detrick, MD where he was a Chemical Laboratory Assistant. Following his discharge from the Army in November, 1945, Dr. Leal graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a B.S. degree in Chemistry. He then attended Indiana University where he earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry. After graduation, Dr. Leal went to work for American Cyanamid Co in New Jersey as a research chemist. While in school, Dr. Leal had two sons, Joseph and Michael. Two daughters, Patricia and Victoria, were born while in New Jersey. While working for American Cyanamid, Dr. Leal transferred to Washington, D.C., where he was a contract specialist, and to Stamford, CT, where he was a laboratory supervisor. In 1967, Dr. Leal went to work for Celanese Research Company and moved to Maplewood, NJ. As a Senior Staff Associate with Celanese, Dr. Leal worked with the US Air Force and NASA in the development of nonflammable fabrics to protect pilots and astronauts. After retiring from Celanese, Dr. Leal worked as a consultant for Contract Administration, R & D Marketing and High Performance Materials and traveled. In 1997 Dr. and Mrs. Leal moved to South Hadley, MA to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Dr. Leal was predeceased by his son Joseph and his wife of 53 years, Mary. He is survived by his son Michael, daughters Patricia (Welch) and Victoria (Leal-Bushey), daughter-in-law, Jane Leal, 7 granddaughters, 3 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke for the respect and care provided in the past year.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday November 7, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Brigid's Church, Amherst. Burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley. Calling hours will be from 9:30 - 10:30am at the Douglass Funeral Service, Amherst.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.



