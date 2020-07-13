Easthampton- Joseph R. Noll Age 68 passed away on Sunday morning peacefully at Cooley Dickinson Hospital after a long illness.
He is the son of the late George R. Noll Jr. and Edna (Mulson) Weston. He was born September 15, 1951 in Buffalo New York. He was raised and educated in Connecticut and Easthampton Schools. After High School he enlisted in the Navy. Upon returning he received a Business Associate degree from Holyoke and Westfield State, He was a computer programmer for J. Polep and sons in Chicopee.
Joe had a love for music and was involved with several Bands in the area. He played keyboard and sang lead Musical interests was Oldies, Rock and Roll and The Beatles.
Besides his wife of 26 years Elaine (Walsh) Noll, he leaves a Sister Jill (Noll) Forester and her husband Bill of Southampton, a Brother Michael E. Noll of Indiana. Sister in Law Donna Walaszek and her husband Brian of Easthampton. Sister-in-law Colleen McHugh and her Husband Lance McHugh of Round Lake, Illinois. A Sister-in-law Annmarie Dresser and her husband Kim. of Goshen. and a Brother-in-law Rick and his wife Sandra of Easthampton. A Father-in-Law Richard Walsh of Florence. He leaves several Nieces and Nephews.
There are no calling hours, there will be military graveside service on Friday July 17, 2020 at 1 pm at Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton. For anyone attending the service, it is requested that you wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Donations in Joe's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St Framington, Ma.01701.