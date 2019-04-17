Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph S. Jarosz. View Sign

Joseph S. Jarosz son of Stanley and Henrietta Jarosz, passed away Sunday, April 14 at Bay State Medical Center Springfield, Massachusetts with members of his loving family at his side. Joe was born February 1, 1946 in Holyoke, Mass. He attended the former Sacred Heart of Jesus grammar school and Easthampton High School, class of 64.



Joe spent his spare time in high school working seven days a week for the Cole farm in Westhampton. Following graduation he was employed by the former Hampden Specialty Products of Easthampton and Rudison Routhier Machine Company of Northampton. He was particularly proud of his over forty one years of service in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, retiring on February 1st, 2006. While at the 104th he was instrumental in obtaining proper previously assigned aircraft (such as the F84F Thunderstreak and T33 T-Bird) to be brought to Barnes, reconditioned and mounted for display in support of the unit static display program. In serving he was blessed with many life long friendships, traveled the world, and was awarded many decorations, medals and citations, while rising to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.



In retirement he spent much of his time along side his son Todd helping at the Searle farm in Southampton and lovingly renovating his daughter's new home, teaching his grandson Kyle how to build models, learn mechanics and other life lessons . He loved gardening, taking care of the animals, spending time with his family, and was only a phone call away from helping any one of his family or friends. He'll be sorely missed on hunting and fishing excursions with Todd and other companions, in the woods or on the waters.



Joe was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Terrie Witherell Jarosz, his son Todd and his partner Darcie Gasperini , his daughter Deena Vandeberghe, his cherished grandson Kyle Vandeberghe, a brother Thomas and his wife Donna all of Southampton, his brothers and sister Edward, John and Maryanne Lafosse and partner John Bridgman all of Easthampton, along with several nieces and nephews.



The family would especially like to thank the First Responders from the Southampton and Westfield community and the medical staff at Holyoke Hospital and Bay State Medical Center for their extraordinary and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Southampton Police or Fire Departments.





