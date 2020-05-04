Joseph S. Sniadach 84, of Holyoke Soldiers' Home formerly of Hadley died April 27, 2020 in Holyoke Medical Center. He was born in Kolno, Poland on January 5, 1936 the son of Joseph and Stefania Kowvalski Sniadach. He came to this country as a young man and was employed by Westinghouse Electric retiring many years ago.
Joseph was a Korean Army Veteran
Joseph is survived by his cousin Michael Sniadach and wife Mary Jane of Hadley and a nephew Paul Sniadach and a niece Mary Jane Sniadach.
Private graveside service was held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 4, 2020.