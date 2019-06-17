Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 7 photos Service Information Ready Funeral Service, Inc. 261 Shelburne Road Burlington , VT 05401 (802)-862-0991 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ready Funeral Service, Inc. 261 Shelburne Road Burlington , VT 05401 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Ready Funeral Service, Inc. 261 Shelburne Road Burlington , VT 05401 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM North Cemetery Cold Street Worthington , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH T. SHEA - Burlington



On June 10th one of the great all-time Green Bay Packer fans died peacefully surrounded by people who loved him. Joe was born December 28, 1955 in Montague, MA to Frank and Alberta Shea. Prior to developing health issues, Joe enjoyed his career as a salesman and was regularly recognized with awards for outstanding achievement. He was an entrepreneur, as well. People were drawn to his warm, humorous, and engaging personality.



Living in the Berkshire Hills Joe honed his skills as a skier in the winter. The summer months found him playing golf at Worthington Country Club that led to a lifetime passion for the game. At an early age Joe developed a love of music. His vast knowledge of several music genres, and appreciation of each, amazed his family and friends. His music collection is second to none. Concerts and music festivals were always on his calendar.



Silently and privately, Joe unselfishly volunteered for 5-years, every weekend helping his mentor Dick Manchester and friend "John Boy" Wagner, over 100 days per year - pick up and distribute Hannaford Supermarket food donations to those less fortunate families throughout Chittenden County. He never missed a weekend - even when it was 40 degrees below zero. Along the way, Joe became affectionately known as, The Muffin Man. Children of the families he served looked forward to a treat from the Cupcake Man.



Joe also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels in the Burlington area for Chittenden County Area on Aging now known as Age Well.



Joe's love of the Burlington/Plattsburgh blues scene earned him the nickname of "Life Saver Joe" from the Vermont Blues Society's co-founder Dennis Willmott. Joe would always pass out wintergreen lifesavers at the concerts he attended to every musician and most of the audience.



Joe is survived by daughters Nicole (Cory) Mittenzwei, Rachel (JJ) Judd, Maria Carlson, Peggy Shea, Kelli Beth Shea. Known as Papa, he was a devoted and loving grandpa to Ethan Mittenzwei, Evan and Connor Judd; Zoe Mewhinney and Harlie Noel; Bella Nashad; Gavin Mullis and Mason Charbonneau. Joe is also survived by his siblings and their spouses including Mike (Elmira) Shea, Colchester, VT; Patricia (Paul) Bachhuber, Green Bay, WI; Frank (Cathy Rush) Shea, Colchester, VT, and Jim (Jill) Shea, Charlotte, NC.



Joe always took a sincere interest in knowing all the details in the lives of his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Joe was preceded in death by his beloved mom, Alberta and his sister Margaret (Peggy) Shea.



Joe's family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Sandy Combs and his wife Joy for the wonderful friendship over many years that developed through their mutual love of music, especially the Blues. Tried and true, Sandy was with Joe through thick and thin right to the end.



Visitation will be on Monday June 17, 2019 between 5:00 and 6:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington Graveside services will be conducted at North Cemetery on Cold Street in Worthington, MA on Tuesday June 18th beginning at 10 am.



The family would also like to express their thanks and gratitude to the entire staff at UVM Medical Center. Their wonderful care and deep compassion bestowed to Joe is recognized and appreciated.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vermont Blues Society.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 17, 2019

