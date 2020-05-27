Josephine K. (Joey) Witkowski, 98, of North Main St., South Deerfield, passed away on Friday morning, May 22, 2020 in Elaine Center at Hadley. She was born in South Deerfield, July 17, 1921, the daughter of Vincent and Helen (Hrapkowski) Kowalski.
She was educated in Deerfield and graduated from Deerfield High School. She later married J. Walter Witkowski in St. Stanislaus Church by Rev. John Langow in 1946. They lived all their married life in South Deerfield, he predeceased her in 1976.
Joey was a retired Supervisor for Greenfield Tap & Die in Greenfield after 42 years. She was a communicant of the Holy Family Church, a member of the Saint Ann's Sodality, Rosary Confraternity and served as hostess for many church functions, known for calling numbers and singing Happy Birthday (Stolat) at Thursday night bingo.
She loved polka dancing with Walter and all their close friends every Saturday night, especially at the Quonset Hut in Hadley. For years, she was a regular at Wilson's Dept. Store and Beauty Salon and an avid Red Sox fan. Her beautiful smile, laugh and generous fun-loving spirit will be sadly missed by her entire family and many friends.
She is survived by four daughters; Diana Gazzillo (Peter) of Northampton, Lynda Peabody (Gus) of Hadley, Donna Wrisley (Larry) of South Deerfield and Jo Ann Lesko (Larry Roberts) of South Deerfield, six grandchildren; Sheri, Mark, Carla, Peter, Rachael and Chad, nine great-grandchildren; Brady, Kyle, Olivia, Mitchell, Megan, Greivin, Mia, John and Trinity, and her sister Phyllis Dzenis of Amherst. She was predeceased by three sisters and four brothers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours and the services will be private. A Lituarg of Christian was celebrated in Holy Family Church with the Rev. Philippe Roux officiating. Donations in Josephine's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 27, 2020.