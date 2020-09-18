Joy Ann (Morin) Tudryn, 82, passed away on September 17, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH.



Joy was born April 13, 1938 in Northampton, MA to the late Arthur and Agnes (Lamica) Morin. She grew up at Horsemountain in Florence, MA. She attended Saint Michaels School in Northampton, MA. After getting married to her husband Robert J. Tudryn Sr, son of John and Victoria (Czarnecki) Tudryn. They lived in Hadley and raised their family. She is survived by her five children: her oldest daughter Pamela Joy Sokol from West Rutland, VT; a son Robert J. Tudryn Jr. from Winchester, NH; a daughter Lynne Anne Brown from Winchester, NH; a son Brian John Tudryn from Hollywood, FL; and her younger daughter (her baby) Joy Ann Jolie from Northampton, MA. Joy had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Pete Morin of Richmond Hill, GA.



Joy worked at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in the admitting office and then in utilization review for 27 years. She belonged to the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley. She was a devoted Catholic who believed strongly and found comfort in her faith. She enjoyed trips to Hampton Beach with her husband and family, going on bus trips to the casino, dining out and spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting hats, mittens, blankets for her children. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Tudryn Sr. who passed away July 25, 1995 at the age of 59. She was also predeceased by brothers Arthur, Bernard and Ed Morin.



There will be a graveside service at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley at 11:30 on Monday Sept. 21. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Second Chance Animal Shelter in East Brookfield, MA in honor of Joy Tudryn. Checks can made payable to Adoption Center, 111 Young Road East Brookfield, MA 01515.



"Mom, I valued our time together and will miss you forever. Love, Brud"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store