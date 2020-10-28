Joy Gersten was 86 years old. She was the loving mother of three children: Andrew Gersten of Hooksett, NH.; Judy Jacques of Sanibel, FL; and Laurie Garrison of Concord, MA. She had nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Joy grew up in Forest Hills, New York. She attended Wellesley College and graduated from Adelphi College. In 1953, Joy met Howard (Bill) Gersten. They married in 1955 when Howard returned from Germany, where he was serving in the U.S. Army. Howard and Joy raised their family in Tenafly, NJ where Joy served as a volunteer librarian. In 1978, the Gerstens fulfilled their dream of owning a bookstore in a college town when they purchased the Jeffrey Amherst Bookshop, which they owned and operated for thirty years. During that time, Joy used her extensive knowledge and love of children's books to manage the children's department downstairs at "The Jeff." She loved to bake, and her homemade brownies, lemon squares, and chocolate chip cookies a tempting attraction for all at the hundreds of book signings the Gerstens hosted for noted writers they invited for readings - people like Dan Brown, James Baldwin, Norton Jester, and many more. Of course, Joy loved to read. She was a knitter, an avid solver of crossword puzzles, enjoyed swimming at the Hampshire Athletic Club, and most of all caring for and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joy will always be remembered for her charm, her warm smile, and her friendly good humor. Perhaps most of all, she will be remembered for the 65 years of marriage she and Howard shared together, setting an example for all of how to love and be loved. Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home entrusted with Joy's arrangements.



