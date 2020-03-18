Joyce (Mack) Nelson, 87, of Thayer Road Ext., died Tuesday 3/17/20 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. She was born in Northampton on September 11, 1932, the daughter of Glenn A. and Margaret (Warriner) Mack. Joyce attended local schools in Northampton and was a graduate of Northampton High School.
Joyce was a banker in Northampton until her retirement.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, the Red Sox and classical music.
Among her survivors, Joyce leaves four children, Lisa McGuinness (Brett) of Greenfield; Mark Emery of Iverness, FL; Cynthia Emery (Deborah DeBare) of Rhode Island; Todd Emery (Heidi) of Southampton; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, 130 Colrain Rd. Greenfield, MA 01301
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020