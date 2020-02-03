Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce R. (Traquair) Jekanoski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce (Traquair) Jekanoski, 78 of Pepperell, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 1, 2020. She was the wife to Stanley C. Jekanoski, Jr.



Joy was born on April 1, 1941, coincidentally on the same Fitchburg Hill on which she passed into Heaven. Joy was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Hoffman) Traquair. Joy grew up in Fitchburg and later moved to Shelburne Falls. The Traquairs being the owners of The Sweetheart Restaurant; a famous foliage destination.



Joy attended the University of Massachusetts where she was a Precisionette. It was after a precisionette practice that she went to that famous polka dance where she met the love of her life, Stan Jekanoski. The couple married in Greenfield in 1963. Joy and Stan raised their two children Jill (Jekanoski) Furman and Robert Jekanoski in Westford.



Many ladies will smile reading this, as Joy was their Girl Scout leader in Westford, touching hearts and making smiles with camping, singing, and parade marching!



Joy ran her Terrarium business "The Little Plant Place" for years, for which Stan built her a greenhouse to help it bloom. Joy was an educator by profession. She received her Master's degree from ULowell and originally taught in Nabnasset, Westford, then in Littleton for 30 years. She ran the Poetry Council, allowing a venue for children to write their poetry. Her teacher friendships were cherished and they loved her too.



Family was Joy's greatest treasure. She beheld individual loving relationships with her children and 4 granddaughters. She taught them the finer points in life: how to garden (properly!), how to write poetry, how to save pennies, how to laugh, dance, sing, and do the Twist!



Joy and Stan loved to travel. Jamaica, Hawaii, and The Grand Canyon being a few destinations they enjoyed. They were inseparable to the end. A True Love Story. Most special to them was their home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. An open house policy greeted their circle of NSB friends. Laughing, shopping, Hot dog night, and enjoying the beach-such wonderful times.



In addition to Stan, her husband of 54 years, Joy is survived by her daughter Jill and husband Larry Furman of Keller Texas, son Robert Jekanoski of Pepperell, and four granddaughters Cassandra, Annie, Allison, and Molly. Joy is additionally survived and loved by sister Gail (Traquair) and the late Gary Hall of Buckland, and her Brother and Sister-in-laws David and Rita (Cantwell) Jekanoski of Longwood, Florida.



Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Joy for a period of visitation on Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, Groton. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Grace Parish, 28 Tarbell Street, Pepperell with a rosary service to held in the church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Huntington Road, Hadley.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020

