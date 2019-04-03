Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce West. View Sign

On Monday, April 1, 2019 Joyce Jacque West, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 71.



Joyce was born August 8, 1947 to Robert and Lillian (Monchamp) Jacque of Amherst MA. She graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1965. On June 10, 1967 she married Arthur C. West. Together they ran Hartsbrook Farm and raised four children.



Joyce was a lifelong dairy farmer. She also worked in the banking industry before becoming a dental assistant, but her greatest achievement was raising her family. Joyce always found time for her community, serving for many years on the Hadley School Committee and the town Finance Committee. She also found time to volunteer for The Three County Fair and served for 45 years as a 4-H Leader. She retired in 2016 from River Valley Dental, previously Dr. Smola's Dental Office, after working there for more than 20 years.



Joyce will be remembered as a caring person who loved her family and friends unconditionally. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Arthur, and children: Catherine of Northampton, MA; Brian and his wife Michele of Hadley, MA; Keith and his wife Jessica of Hadley, MA; Tyler and his wife Elise Diemand of Ware MA; along with six grandchildren: Ethan, Audrey, Cody, Alex, Harry and Lillian. She is also survived by her three brothers Alan, Thomas, and James Jacque, and a sister, Mary Conte; many nieces, nephews and loved ones. Joyce was predeceased by her parents and sister Georgianne Conte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 am, Most Holy Redeemer Church 120 Russell St., Hadley, MA.



A private interment will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , , or Baystate Hospice.



