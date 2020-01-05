Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan M. Dominguez. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Juan Manuel Dominquez passed away peacefully on January 1st , 2020 at the Elaine Center of Hadley MA. Born in Havana, Cuba on June 24th1955 to Eliseo and Mercedes Dominquez, Juan spent his youth attending the pre-university preparatory school Manolito Aguiar, splitting his time between school and the beach. To avoid mandatory service in the revolutionary army, after high school Juan defected from Cuba, emigrating to the United States by way of Mariel Boatlift in 1980. Once in Miami, Juan entered a refugee relocation program and eventually made his way to Philadelphia where he met his loving wife Kathy. The couple moved to Manhattan where they married, had two beautiful children, John Manuel Dominquez of Northampton, Massachusetts and Elizabeth Mercedes Dominquez of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Kathy's work took the family to Northampton, Massachusetts where Juan was employed by Wright Builders helping to build the community while becoming part of it. Juan was a loving husband, wonderful father, and a generous friend to all he met. His greatest talent was his ability to lighten the mood through laughter and love. Truly a playful person at heart, Juan is survived by his two children Elizabeth and John, his brothers Alberta, Carlos and Jose of both Miami and Cuba, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's foundation. Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020

