Juanita Louise Rios, 91, passed away June 12, 2020 at home in Hadley, Massachusetts.
Juanita was born to John Archibald Gerome and Laura Lewis on March 15, 1929 in Springfield, MA. Juanita was the 'rock' of her family. She loved family gatherings. We children remember the picnics, fishing, card playing and of course the eating. Laughter was one of the best parts of our family gatherings. We lovingly teased our mom on these occasions, and she was such a good sport. Juanita liked to cook, play cards, go antiquing and travel. She continued to cook and entertain her family every year until her health started to decline when she was 87.
Juanita was preceded in death by two daughters, Ella Frame and LaVerne Howard. She is survived by five children: Marsha Johnson, Marcella Wilson, Robin Howard, Sabra Mont, and Pedro Rios Jr., two sisters; Helen Oliver, Rosa Jolly and a brother, Billy DeMeres. She leaves12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Juanita Louise Rios. We will come together on July 15, 2020 at Douglass Funeral Services 87 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002 at 10:00A.M. to remember our wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Juanita to share with family and friends.
Because of COVID-19 social distancing the funeral service will be limited to immediate family members only.
Memorial guest book at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.