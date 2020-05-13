Judith A. Byk, 76, of Northampton passed away Friday May 1, 2020 at her home in Northampton. She was born in Montague, MA March 12, 1944 the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Apola) Byk. Judith was educated in the Turner Falls schools. Judith had worked in the retail business for a short time later working as caregiver for her family for most of her life. Judith attended Thayercare and BakuCare Adult Day health for many years. A devoted catholic, Judith would attend church regularly and later in her life would often be watching mass on her TV. Judith enjoyed being with her friends, going shopping, to a movie and dining out, walking on the Bike Trail, going to Look Park, the Holyoke Mall or to the Bridge of Flowers. Judith was an avid fan of Umass sports teams , the New York Giants and going to hear local music bands play. Judith leaves her longtime friend Rosemary Caine Natenshon, her housemates Nicole H., Barbara B. and Rosemarie N., her friend Joyce and the many devoted caregivers from the Behavioral Health Network in Northampton. A service will be held at a later date when public gatherings are possible and she will be buried in the Our Lady of Chesthova Cemetery in Montague, Ma. The O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton has been entrusted with the arrangements.



