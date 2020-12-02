Judith Ann Fletcher, of 35 New South Street, Northampton, MA, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Milford Regional Hospital surrounded by her family after a tenacious and courageous battle with cancer. Judy was born on December 27, 1950 in Springfield, Massachusetts but grew up in Holyoke. She was the oldest of three girls. She was the daughter of Anthony A. Fletcher and Anne (Sullivan) Fletcher. She graduated from Holyoke High School in 1969. An educator in Massachusetts for 38 years, she earned a B.S. in Education at Westfield State University in 1973, an M.A. as a Reading Specialist at American International College, and was in the doctoral program in Educational Administration at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. After her time spent as a reading teacher in Holyoke, she became the Principal of E.N. White Elementary School in Holyoke. She later became the Principal of the Meadow Brook Elementary School in East Longmeadow, MA, where she retired from in 2012. Early in her retirement, Judy joined Momenta (formerly the Bay State Reading Institute), an educational consulting firm, where she consulted with and coached school principals in western Massachusetts. Judy was an educator's educator. In the classroom, on the playground, or from the principal's office she was committed to the well-being of every child. Dedicated to their safety, their learning, and their value in the community, with style, grace and love, Judy inspired pride, hope and promise for the future of all the children she touched. Judy was a former member of Holyoke Teachers Association, Holyoke Educators' Association, Massachusetts Teachers Association, and the National Education Association. Judy loved books and was a fast and voracious reader of children's books, cookbooks, novels, history, and design books. She generously shared her recommendations and books with her friends to enrich their lives. She loved to travel to Boston, New York, and Europe. Her favorite time and place, however, were summers spent on Cape Cod with her family and friends. Judy is survived by her sisters Barbara Fletcher of Holyoke, MA and Sandra Raines of Douglas, MA, and her niece, Sarah Raines of San Diego, CA., and many cherished friends and colleagues. A special thanks to the oncology team at Massachusetts General Hospital for their tireless commitment to Judy's care. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Intensive Care Unit at Milford Regional Hospital for their compassionate care to Judy during her final days. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 5th from 2 to 5 pm at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Judy to Caring for a Cure at Massachusetts General Hospital (caringforacure.org
).