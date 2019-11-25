Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH A. KENISTON. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith A. Keniston, age 77, of Montgomery, MA passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness.



Judith (Judi) was the daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn Pomeroy. Judi was a graduate of Huntington High School in 1960. She married soon after high school and had four children. She was a homemaker for the first half of her adult life. Judi always had an open door and loved to visit with friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke with you. She enjoyed baking and always had something waiting for visitors (her chocolate chip cookies were legendary, and they will be missed). She was an extremely talented photographer and almost always had her camera in hand. She had a unique ability to capture special moments during the times she spent with her family. Judi was inspired by nature and loved to photograph the many animals that frequented her yard. Judi spent the second half of her adult life working for McCormick Corporation where she spent over 20 years and retired in 2004. Her retirement years were filled with all the things she loved.



Judi is survived by her four children, Kevin Richardson and his wife Beth, Keith Richardson, Karen Stone and her husband David, Koreen Ryan and her husband Patrick. Judi adored her nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition, she leaves her sister, Linda Morse and her husband Wayne. Judi also leaves behind her dearest companion and guardian angel, Paul Corriveau.



In both life and death, Judi wanted to help others and gave of herself so continued research could be done into the disease that took her life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to:



Harvard Medical Research Center, 25 Shattuck St., Boston, MA 02115.



Family and friends may call at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton, MA on November 29, 2019 from 9-11 am, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Norwich Bridge Cemetery in Huntington at 3 p.m.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019

