Judith A. Kugler, 70, of Hatfield, passed away on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. She was born February 5, 1949 in Northampton to the late Stanley "Teeny" and Helen (Zawacki) Kugler. Judy had attended Hatfield schools and was a graduate of Smith Academy High School. She had worked several years for Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Environmental Services before her retirement. Judy enjoyed spending time at various beaches throughout her life, she was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Patriots as an unpaid coach for each team.
She is survived by her sister; Elizabeth Kugler of Hatfield, her Aunt; Eleanor Haughton of Mountain Home, AK, her good friend; Ernie "Butch" Diemand of Florence, several cousins, and dear friends. She will be sadly missed for her quick wit and charm to all who knew her.
Calling Hours will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hatfield, please meet directly at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers; donations may be made in Judy's memory to: Hatfield Public Library, 39 Main St., Hatfield, MA 01038. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-5306
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019