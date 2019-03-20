Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Judith A. Kugler, 70, of Hatfield, passed away on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. She was born February 5, 1949 in Northampton to the late Stanley "Teeny" and Helen (Zawacki) Kugler. Judy had attended Hatfield schools and was a graduate of Smith Academy High School. She had worked several years for Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Environmental Services before her retirement. Judy enjoyed spending time at various beaches throughout her life, she was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Patriots as an unpaid coach for each team.



She is survived by her sister; Elizabeth Kugler of Hatfield, her Aunt; Eleanor Haughton of Mountain Home, AK, her good friend; Ernie "Butch" Diemand of Florence, several cousins, and dear friends. She will be sadly missed for her quick wit and charm to all who knew her.



Calling Hours will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hatfield, please meet directly at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers; donations may be made in Judy's memory to: Hatfield Public Library, 39 Main St., Hatfield, MA 01038. For more information, please visit

Judith A. Kugler, 70, of Hatfield, passed away on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. She was born February 5, 1949 in Northampton to the late Stanley "Teeny" and Helen (Zawacki) Kugler. Judy had attended Hatfield schools and was a graduate of Smith Academy High School. She had worked several years for Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Environmental Services before her retirement. Judy enjoyed spending time at various beaches throughout her life, she was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Patriots as an unpaid coach for each team.She is survived by her sister; Elizabeth Kugler of Hatfield, her Aunt; Eleanor Haughton of Mountain Home, AK, her good friend; Ernie "Butch" Diemand of Florence, several cousins, and dear friends. She will be sadly missed for her quick wit and charm to all who knew her.Calling Hours will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hatfield, please meet directly at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers; donations may be made in Judy's memory to: Hatfield Public Library, 39 Main St., Hatfield, MA 01038. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Drozdal Funeral Home

120 Damon Road

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 584-5306 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close