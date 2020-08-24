Judith A. (Gross) Makepeace, 73 of Shutesbury, passed away peacefully at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Judith was born on November 11, 1946, in Huntington, Massachusetts, to Muriel I. (Lafond) Gross and Robert C. Gross, Sr.
Judith's family moved to Shutesbury in 1947. She graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1964. After high school, she worked for Puffer's Construction, where she met her beloved husband, Reginald L. Makepeace. They were married in 1972. After being a housewife and stay-at-home mother while her children were young, she worked part-time at the Shutesbury Elementary School, assisting the cafeteria manager. After the passing of her husband, she worked at National Evaluations Systems, now Pearson, in various positions for many years. Judith transitioned back into the construction field when she went to work for Karl's Excavating and Site Work in Hadley, Massachusetts as a Site Coordinator/Dispatcher until she retired in 2015.
Judith cared deeply for her small-town community in Shutesbury. She volunteered to serve in many positions, including the Council on Aging, Cemetery Commission, Shutesbury Community Club, dinners at the Shutesbury Athletic Club, as well as with the Shutesbury Police Department when her father was Chief of Police.
Judith was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed ceramics, bus trips, playing as part of a pitch league, and enjoyed her daughter's hobby farm. She also took great pleasure in hosting large family gatherings, which provided her with a lifetime of cherished memories.
Judith is survived by her daughters Jessica Makepeace, of Shutesbury, Melissa Makepeace-O'Neil, and her husband, Christopher O'Neil, also of Shutesbury. She is also survived by her beloved grandsons, Trevor Makepeace and Travis Mason-Makepeace of Shutesbury. She is predeceased by her husband and both of her parents.
She is also survived by her brother Robert C. Gross, Jr. and his wife April Gross of Topsfield, Maine. Her niece Tamra Harriman and her nephew Robert A. Gross both of Maine. Judith is survived by her godson Charles Walter Bostic, of North Pole, Alaska. She leaves behind many other loved family members and dear friends, too numerous to list individually.
Judith will be laid to rest at a private burial service along with her mother, Muriel Gross, who also passed recently. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shutesbury Firefighter's Association, PO Box 295, Shutesbury, MA 01072.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com