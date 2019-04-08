Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith B. Shea. View Sign

Judith Beverly Shea 84 of Northampton passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born June 13, 1934 in Northampton, the daughter of George Arthur Ramsden and Annetta Ruckman Ramsden, living part of her early life in New Haven, CT. Our Baystate beauty attended Northampton Schools and was a 1952 graduate of Northampton High School. Judy spent her childhood summers living with her beloved Nana Rose Ruddeforth Ruckman and John Stanley Ruckman, and enjoyed swimming in the Mill River. She married her High School sweetheart Bernard Francis Shea. She was a homemaker and employed as a Stanley Home Products salesperson, as well as an insurance agent and a personal care provider, retiring several years ago. Her legacy was as Mom, and Grandma Mimi, who instilled us with manners and respect. She taught all of us how to walk, talk, eat, sing, to pick flowers and rocks, and so much more! Judy was a life-long dog owner, enjoying Happy, the best dog ever, until the end.



Judith was a loving mother to two sons, Bernard F. Shea Jr (Chuck) and wife Lisa of Southampton, John Shea and wife Shelley of Chicopee, four daughters, Wendy Menatti and husband Michael of Lee, Judith Shea of Northampton, Katy Berube and husband Mark of Easthampton, and Heidi Shea Andrade and husband Joe of Florida. Mimi cherished her 14 grandchildren, Jillian, Lindsay, Jack, Jake, Jessica, Shawn, Nathan, Shenice, Darius, Chauntelle, JP, Sierra, AJ, and Shealyn, and 10 great-grandchildren, Mykala, Cayenne, Fallyn, Sa'Niye, Savior, Jonathan, Naihmond, Jaylen, Nakiah, and Jude. She was predeceased by her life partner Michael D. Over and her half-sister, Joanne Romanoff Hynd.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Care One for the loving support and comfort they provided Judy this past year. Donations can be made to Care One Northampton Activities, or the .



Friends may call at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton Thursday April 11, from 4 to 7 pm (

Judith Beverly Shea 84 of Northampton passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born June 13, 1934 in Northampton, the daughter of George Arthur Ramsden and Annetta Ruckman Ramsden, living part of her early life in New Haven, CT. Our Baystate beauty attended Northampton Schools and was a 1952 graduate of Northampton High School. Judy spent her childhood summers living with her beloved Nana Rose Ruddeforth Ruckman and John Stanley Ruckman, and enjoyed swimming in the Mill River. She married her High School sweetheart Bernard Francis Shea. She was a homemaker and employed as a Stanley Home Products salesperson, as well as an insurance agent and a personal care provider, retiring several years ago. Her legacy was as Mom, and Grandma Mimi, who instilled us with manners and respect. She taught all of us how to walk, talk, eat, sing, to pick flowers and rocks, and so much more! Judy was a life-long dog owner, enjoying Happy, the best dog ever, until the end.Judith was a loving mother to two sons, Bernard F. Shea Jr (Chuck) and wife Lisa of Southampton, John Shea and wife Shelley of Chicopee, four daughters, Wendy Menatti and husband Michael of Lee, Judith Shea of Northampton, Katy Berube and husband Mark of Easthampton, and Heidi Shea Andrade and husband Joe of Florida. Mimi cherished her 14 grandchildren, Jillian, Lindsay, Jack, Jake, Jessica, Shawn, Nathan, Shenice, Darius, Chauntelle, JP, Sierra, AJ, and Shealyn, and 10 great-grandchildren, Mykala, Cayenne, Fallyn, Sa'Niye, Savior, Jonathan, Naihmond, Jaylen, Nakiah, and Jude. She was predeceased by her life partner Michael D. Over and her half-sister, Joanne Romanoff Hynd.Her family would like to thank the staff at Care One for the loving support and comfort they provided Judy this past year. Donations can be made to Care One Northampton Activities, or the .Friends may call at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton Thursday April 11, from 4 to 7 pm ( www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com ). There will be a private burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. Funeral Home Mitchell Funeral Home

15 Park Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

(413) 527-0872 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.