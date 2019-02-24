Judith "Judy" (Rhoades) Carriveau, age 71, of Easthampton, died on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a courageous battle with cancer. She is the loving and devoted wife to Paul R. Carriveau, loving mother to Michael and Andrew Carriveau, grandmother to baby James Joseph Carriveau and cherished sister to Nancy B. Rhoades and her husband David Fortier, John C. Rhoades and his wife Lisa.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Carriveau.
Services for Judy have been scheduled for Thursday February 28th at 10am at the Easthampton Congregational Church, burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday February 27th at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, whom honorably and proudly has been entrusted with providing for Judy's Care and Services. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette, for on line condolences
please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com
Graham Funeral Home
18 Adams Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-5321
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019