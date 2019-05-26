Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith M. Fisher. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary





Judy owned and operated The Clothes Horse apparel store in Easthampton. She went on to own and operate Job Lot Judy's in Southwick, and Judy's Arts & Crafts, in Feeding Hills, MA. Judith was a member of The National Society of Decorative Painters, The Stencil Artisans League, and The Business and Professional Women's Club of Hampshire County.



Judy is survived by her daughter Debra M. (Gamache) Klein, and son-in-law Edward Klein of East Dennis, MA; grandson Leighton Klein of Framingham, MA; granddaughter Kendall Klein of Manchester, NH; her brothers Charles Fisher of Southampton, MA, Wayne Fisher of Petersham, MA, and her sister Barbara Backstrom of Medford, OR; along with several nieces and nephews.



Burial will be private, with the family. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton is in charge of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060. Judith's family would like to thank the Nurses and Care Givers of Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice for their professionalism, guidance, unwavering strength, kindness and support for both Judith and her family.

