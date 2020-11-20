Judith P. Gibson 85, of Southampton passed away on Thursday November 5 after a brief illness. She was born July 17, 1935 in Cambridge MA, daughter of the late Edward and Marguerite Blanchard Pierce. Judy is predeceased by her loving husband Frederick P Gibson and two brothers Harry and Winslow Pierce.



Judy's love affair with Fred began at Wellesley High School, with both graduating in 1953. Married over 56 years, they raised their family in Needham. While being a fulltime mom to her children, Judy worked as the Secretary at the Carter United Methodist Church of Needham. When Fred became Fire Chief of Marshfield and they moved to Marshfield, Judy worked 9 years in the insurance field. Over these years Fred and Judy kept a summer cottage in the Berkshires and in 1990 retired to the new home they built on this property in Worthington. For 15 wonderful years Judy and Fred enjoyed the "country" life while gaining new, lifelong friends. She stayed busy by working part time at the Worthington Hilltown Community Health Center. Judy was an active member of the Worthington Congregational Church and a bell choir member. Escaping mountain winters, but staying close to friends and family, Fred and Judy settled in Southampton in 2005. Judy remained active by donating her time at local blood drives, Book club, and at the First Congregational Church of Southampton. Judy enjoyed music from Tanglewood to local opera, walking, line dancing, and spending time with her friends and family. Judy's deep empathy, gracious love, and encouragement in support of her children and grandchildren will be greatly missed.



Judy is survived by her children, William Gibson and wife Erica of Petaluma, CA., David Gibson and wife Martha of Douglas, MA., and Marianne Martin of Auburn, MA., seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brother in-law Philip Gibson and family, and three nieces. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in Judy's memory may be given to Care Dimension Hospice House 125 Winter Street Lincoln MA or Bay State VNA and Hospice, PO Box 99058 Springfield MA 01102. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton is in charge of arrangements.



