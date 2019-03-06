Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Passa. View Sign

Judith A. Passa, 72, of Falmouth Rd passed away Tuesday morning, surrounded by her family at her home, after a brave fight with cancer. She was born January 4, 1947 in Northampton the daughter of Joseph and Joan (Sadauskas) Ducharme. She graduated the Valedictorian of the class of 1964 from St Michael's High School. Judy immediately started her career in the dental field and retired as a Dental Assistant after working five decades in the field. Judy married her husband Edward W. Passa and was married to him for over 51 years. Judy was a devoted and loving wife and mother who was known for her great cooking skills. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting, and she belonged to the Prayer Shawl Ministry of Edwards Church. Judy was a Eucharistic Minister and reader at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii and the Caribbean. She was an avid scuba diver and enjoyed the ocean in all its greatness. Judy enjoyed vacationing on the Cape and for over 30 years went fishing for Stripers on Cape Cod's National Seashore at Race Point. Her positive attitude never wavered even through her battle with cancer, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Judy leaves her Husband Edward W. "Edd" Passa; her son Mark E. Passa and his fiancé Bonnie; her sisters Cynthia Nikonczyk and her husband Peter, Valerie Koncas and her husband Joseph, and Martha Gulbine and her husband Alan; one grandchild and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Meridith Grammaticas. The funeral will be 9 am from the Czelusniak Funeral Home of Northampton followed by a Mass at 10 am at St Elizabeth Ann Seton's Annunciation Chapel on Beacon St in Florence. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in South Hadley. Calling Hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Mercy Hospitals Sister Caritas Cancer Center, 271 Carew St Springfield , MA 01104.

173 North Street

Northampton , MA 01060

