Judy Ann Lisewski

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ann Lisewski.
Service Information
Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield, MA
01373
(413)-665-4046
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield, MA 01373
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield, MA 01373
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judy Ann Lisewski, 67, of Millers Falls Rd., Turners Falls, MA, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. She was born in Northampton on March 4, 1952, the daughter of Francis and Alice (Paniczko) Lisewski. She was educated in Hatfield schools, graduating from Smith Academy in 1970 and later from a Beauty Academy for Hairdressers. She worked at Frank and Tito's Salon in Northampton.

Judy was married to Robert Menko in Holy Trinity Church in Hatfield. In April of 1980, she married Kajetan Sovinski, all of their married life was in Turners Falls.

She was an avid hunter and sportsman.

Besides her husband Kajetan of Turners Falls, Judy leaves her mother Alice Lisewski of Turners Falls, her son Robert Menko and his wife Shannon of Greenfield, her daughter Christina Menko of Greenfield, two brothers, Joseph Lisewski of Turners Falls and Victor Lisewski and his wife Marie of White Field, NH, her sister Marie Parker of Turners Falls, two grandchildren, Sarah and Alex and one nephew.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11am in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Robert Koerber officiating. Calling hours will be Monday from 9am to the time of the service.

Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.