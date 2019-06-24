Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Sears Jordan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRANVILLE-Judy Sears Jordan, 64, of Granville, passed away on June 19, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, surrounded by family and friends. Judy was born in Northampton, MA to Russell L. Sears, Jr. and Ann (McGarty) Sears on July 22, 1954. She graduated from Wahconah High School in Dalton. She married Douglas Jordan on April 3, 1976, in Cummington. She worked as the office manager for her family run business, Humphrey's Garage, in Granville for 25 years. She was involved in many clubs including HOG & the Iron Butt Association. Besides her parents, Judy was predeceased by her brother, Mark Sears & nephew Joshua Jordan. Judy is survived by her husband Doug of 43 years; sons Jason and his wife Jessica of Agawam, Dustin and his wife Patricia of Granville; four brothers, Russell III, Michael, David and his wife Carrie, Edward and his wife Cindy; brothers-in-law, Russell and his wife Deborah and Gregory and his wife Karen; sister-in-law Brenda and her husband Dale; seven grandchildren, Chase, Reese, Skylar, Cael, Ellowyn, Devlyn & Deklyn; several nieces and nephews and her dear friends Steve and Carol, Rick and Trish. Judy's grandchildren were her pride and joy and the light of her life and she enjoyed spending time with them and making lasting memories. She will be remembered for her quick wit, infectious laugh, huge smile, and kind heart. She enjoyed sharing many stories of motorcycle and camping trips. Doug and Judy always sought out unusual roadside attractions and local restaurants following their motto, "Live to ride, ride to eat." Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services, LLC 691 College Hwy., Southwick, MA is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences, share memories, and photos, please visit Judy's memorial page at



In lieu of flowers and donations, we ask that you remember to "check twice and save a life; motorcycles are everywhere." A celebration of life will be planned for the near future.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 24, 2019

