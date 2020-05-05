Julia (Judy) Stearns died peacefully on April 28, 2020 at her home in the Lathrop Community, Northampton, after a short decline. She was 96 years old. Born May 30, 1923, to Carl and Louise Black in Orange, NJ, she graduated from the Madeira School in 1940 and Smith College in 1944. She taught elementary school for 4 years before marrying Malcolm (Sandy) Stearns, Jr. and moving to Haddam, CT where they raised 5 daughters. She worked with Sandy for many years in his Antique Silver Business, Hobart House. They loved to travel, and enjoy time in the sun for a month each winter, swimming in bright blue waters. Every summer for more than 75 years she spent time at Point O'Woods, Fire Island, with the family. Sandy predeceased her in 1998, 5 weeks shy of their 50th Anniversary. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Martha (Bob) Patrick, Sarah Stearns, Anne (Gary) Pardun, Amanda (Roland) Merullo and Jennifer (Tom) Mottur, her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



Over the years, Judy was a loyal supporter and volunteer for the causes she loved, including the Girl Scouts, Planned Parenthood, Smith College and the United Way. She was a sports enthusiast her whole life, playing tennis for many years, riding horses as a girl, and rooting always for the Boston Red Sox, NY Giants and Roger Federer. In 2002 she moved from Haddam to the Lathrop Community where she enjoyed living near her daughter Amanda's family and many former Smith classmates, being a part of the Monday Afternoon Club, and attending Edwards Church. In her final years she was given loving care by Amanda, Ama Animah and Amina Abdulai, who kept her safe and enabled her to remain in her home. She loved sitting in the sun, smelling lily of the valley, completing NYT crosswords and eating butter crunch ice cream. Her Lathrop and Edwards Church friends and her beloved extended family will miss her sparkling eyes, her sense of humor and diehard sports enthusiasm.



A memorial service will be held at a time when we can all convene to celebrate her life and legacy. She will be buried with her husband in Haddam, on a hillside overlooking the CT River. Donations in her memory can be made to either Planned Parenthood or the Food Pantry of your choice.



