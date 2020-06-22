The Rev. Julia Carter Aldrich was born in Webster Groves, Missouri in 1930, the namesake of her great-grandmother, Julia Carter Aldrich (1834-1924), pioneer poet and writer from Wauseon, Ohio. In 1939 a "red scare" was alarming the "progressive educators" of the St. Louis School System, and her father was among those who were moving on to more welcoming environs. For her family it was to the rich life of Greenwich Village and New York University.



Julia attended Ward-Belmont Junior College in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from New York University. Her uptown life was working in publishing, advertising, and public relations. Her downtown life was among Village writers and painters, publishing poems in a number of journals and reading her poems widely, especially among the emerging women poets of that time.



In the '70s Julia moved to Springs, East Hampton Town, Long Island, where she was one of the poets who gathered and read at Canio's Books in Sag Harbor. In 1985 she received a summer fellowship grant to the Community of the Arts in Cummington, Massachusetts, where she fell in love with the hilltowns and the people, and stayed. In 1988, after the death of her daughter Robin, she attended Andover Newton Seminary, and is an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ. Specializing in International Interim Ministry, she has served eleven churches in Western Massachusetts and New York.



Julia's book of poems, Life Lines, was published by Dos Madres Press in 2018.



She is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth McCall Aldrich, of Oberlin, Ohio and Margaret Shab, of New Milford, Connecticut; two nieces, Lisa Shab and Jennifer Shab, also of New Milford, Connecticut; a nephew, Ted Shab, of Pacifica, California; grandniece and grandnephew Gabriella and Jacob Julian Shab, also of Pacifica, California.



