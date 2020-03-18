Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIA SANER. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Eve Tessier Saner of Easthampton, formerly of Northampton, died peacefully March 18, 2020 at home. Born in Northampton Nov. 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna (Fleury) Tessier.



Julie grew up on Bridge Street in Northampton. Her childhood backyard was farms and meadows before Interstate 91 was completed. She attended Bridge Street School, D.A Sullivan Middle School, and Northampton High School, then continued to walk or ride her bike up Bridge, Main and Elm streets to Smith College, graduating in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in government, the first in her family to earn a four-year college degree.



Julie was a trailblazer. She was active in city, state and national causes. As a mother of five, she advocated for the 1972 Clean Water Act, taking great satisfaction in the cleanup of the Connecticut River, a stone's throw from her childhood home. She was the first woman on Northampton's Board of Public Works, and was instrumental in launching the city's recycling program. She served on the city's School Committee, as well as the boards of Hampshire Regional YMCA, Hampshire Community United Way, and Hampshire Educational Collaborative. She was a founding member of the Friends of Forbes Library. She was involved in numerous campaigns, most notably as the western Mass. campaign manager for the late Congressman Silvio Conte. Julie was a keen observer of world events until her last days.



Julie made meals from scratch, using vegetables and fruits she grew among flowers along the perimeter of her tiny backyard on Adare Place in Northampton, where she lived for 40 years. She was known for her soups. She was a master seamstress, and made her three daughters' wedding gowns. She knitted every evening, turning out sweaters and afghans, until she went to bed to read until midnight. Sunday afternoons were reserved for a deep dive into the Sunday papers. She was a lifelong learner.



Julie's husband of 52 years, Robert G. Saner, died in 2006. The couple met during college while working summer jobs at Look Park in Florence, she in the pool locker room, he driving the train. They were active in the building and management of the Lathrop Community in Easthampton, where they moved in 1998. The couple traveled extensively in retirement, but were happiest spending summers on Norwich Lake in Huntington since 1978. Julie found love a second time with Herbert Torberg, who died in 2014 after their six-year partnership.



Julie leaves behind her five children, Paul Saner and wife Sandra of Brookline, Kimberly Foster and partner Steven Foster of Easthampton, Christopher Saner and wife Susan Miller of Huntington, Lynne Saner and husband Stephen Gilson of Northampton, and Roberta Sullivan and husband Mark of Northampton; nine grandchildren, Meghan McGee and husband Brad Walmsley, Katelyn Saner, Jennifer Saner and husband Matthew Esterman, Julia, Joni and Liam Sullivan, Samantha Saner, and Amelia and Aidan Gilson; three great-grandchildren, Brady, Lylah and Jack Walmsley; and four siblings, Frances LaMontagne of Kennebunkport, ME, Dorothy Tessier of Dracut, Allan Tessier of Pensacola, FL, and Cynthia Tessier of Florence. Two siblings, Raymond Tessier and Margaret Edinburgh, died earlier.



With the help of Czelusniak Funeral Home of Northampton, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts in Julia Saner's name to Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton, MA 01060; or give online at

