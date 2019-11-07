Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian Janowitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julian Janowitz was born on June 5, 1929 in Paterson, New Jersey, the only child of Polish immigrants who came to the states as infants. While each had minimal schooling, both were self educated with his dad reading the Harvard Classics and his mom into the arts, including acting in Yiddish theater. Both worked in the silk mills and were part of a left wing, intellectual crowd of young weavers. Julian was a "good boy" with the parental message to become a doctor. So he followed through, pushing hard to complete his undergraduate degree at Syracuse in 3 years and then going to the University of New York - down state medical school in Brooklyn. He completed his Residency in Psychiatry from Keiser Permanente in San Francisco. With wife Phyllis and children Tama and David, Julian came to the Pioneer Valley in the early sixties. At that time, UMass had 4000 students and was expanding rapidly. Officials at the University decided to set up the UMass mental health service. Julian co-founded the center and was hired to be the first Director of Mental Health. Julian always had a strong creative drive. On March 31 st , 1976 he bought undeveloped property in remote Shutesbury, Ma. It was a big, three dimensional canvas for Julian's creativity. Julian designed and with assistance from his son David, a crew of volunteers, and a lead carpenter built a post and beam house, moving in on Christmas day of 1976. With some help but always enjoying the challenge of physical labor, Julian reestablished the dams, built the boardwalk, and cleared 5 miles of trails. He created indoor and outdoor sculpture and wrote poetry which is outdoors attached to trees and rocks. It was a 40 year "joyous ride", a chance to turn his fantasies into reality and to share with the public. Julian's friends delighted in his company. Well informed, he was curious, playful, and humorous.



After a long illness Julian died on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his children Tama and David, his granddaughter Willow, and his partner Sally Judd. Julian gifted a portion of his land to Kestrel Land Trust. Please consider making a donation in Julian's name to them at 284 N. Pleasant Street, Amherst, Ma 01002.

