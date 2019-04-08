Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Wysk. View Sign

Julie (Streeter) Wysk passed away March 31 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a brief illness.



She was born in Northampton on January 1, 1963 to William and Elaine (Holmes) Streeter. She grew up in Cummington and attended local schools. She was a 1981 graduate of Wahcona Regional High School in Dalton.



Julie was the Activities Director at Rockridge Retirement Community in Northampton for the last 23 years.



She leaves behind her children, Richie and Olivia Wysk of South Deerfield, her Mother, Elaine Streeter of Northampton, Her sister Jenny Pelissier of Florida, and her partner Robert Peters of South Deerfield. She was predeceased by her Father William.



There will be a celebration of her life at the ballfield in Cummington where she grew up at a time to be announced in the future. Memorial gifts may be made to the Julie Wysk Childrens Education Fund C/O Greenfield Savings Bank 61 North Main Street in South Deerfield, MA 01373.

