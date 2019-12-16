June Nash, May 31, 1927- December 9, 2019, Distinguished Professor Emerita in Anthropology of CUNY Graduate Center and the City College of NY, visiting professor at Smith College 1997, also taught at Yale University, NYU and Albany SUNY; She lived her last 21 years in Plainfield, MA with her husband Frank Reynolds. She has conducted extensive field work throughout the United States and Latin America, primarily in Bolivia, Mexico and Guatemala. She is the author of many books and publications, including a study of the late phase of GE in Pittsfield, MA, 1989 From Tank Town to High Tech: The Clash of Community and Industrial Cycles.
She is survived by her son and daughter, Eric and Laura Nash, and her two grandchildren, Lionel and Theo Nash, as well as by her nieces, nephews and their families. Funeral services will be at Plainfield Congregational Church, Saturday, Dec. 21, at 3pm.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019