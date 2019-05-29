Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Douville. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June Theresa Spencer Douville celebrated her journey to heaven May 23, 2019 at 2pm at the age of 90 years.



She was born on April 30 1929 in Northampton, Massachusetts.



She was a retired RN VA nurse, sponsored a women's and children's help center for abuse and taught the ministry of our lord Jesus Christ.



She traveled intensively with her faithful and loving husband of 40 years, John Stephen Spencer to help veterans of World War Two and Vietnam and families in difficulties in distressed times.



Surviving relatives include: Brother, nephews and nieces Richard and Rita Douville of Northampton; Edward, Susan and EJ Douville of Orange; Jerry, Alexis and Jerry Jr., Douville of Florida; Ritchie Douville of Northampton and Diane Douville of Northampton.



Services will be June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church on West Street in Yerington, Nevada. Contact John Spencer with questions at 775 400 6822.

June Theresa Spencer Douville celebrated her journey to heaven May 23, 2019 at 2pm at the age of 90 years.She was born on April 30 1929 in Northampton, Massachusetts.She was a retired RN VA nurse, sponsored a women's and children's help center for abuse and taught the ministry of our lord Jesus Christ.She traveled intensively with her faithful and loving husband of 40 years, John Stephen Spencer to help veterans of World War Two and Vietnam and families in difficulties in distressed times.Surviving relatives include: Brother, nephews and nieces Richard and Rita Douville of Northampton; Edward, Susan and EJ Douville of Orange; Jerry, Alexis and Jerry Jr., Douville of Florida; Ritchie Douville of Northampton and Diane Douville of Northampton.Services will be June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church on West Street in Yerington, Nevada. Contact John Spencer with questions at 775 400 6822. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close