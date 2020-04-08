HOLYOKE: June E. (Rubeck) Brodeur, born April 2, 1931, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Holyoke Health Care Center. She was raised in Northampton, attended Northampton High School and was a graduate of Holyoke Hospital's LPN Program. June was retired from Holyoke Hospital, where she spent her entire nursing career. June was predeceased by her mother, Lillian (Young) White and her brother, Glenn Rubeck, both of Northampton. She is survived by her children, Nancy Kelly of Holyoke and David Brodeur and his wife Donna of Ludlow as well as three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Lorraine Malinouskus and sister-in-law, Bev Rubeck, both of Northampton; a cousin, Maxine Young of South Deerfield and several nieces and nephews. June will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of June to, , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020